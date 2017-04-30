|
A.Word.A.Day
dandiprat
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun
1. An inconsequential person.
2. A person of small stature.
3. A child.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1525. Dandiprat was also the name of a silver coin in 16th-century England, worth three halfpence.
USAGE:
“In return, Conservatives could dismiss Mr Corbyn as a dandiprat, a figure of no significance, and a mere grumbletonian.”
This Mugwump Is a Dandiprat; The Sunday Times (London, UK); Apr 30, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It's impossible to be loyal to your family, your friends, your country, and your principles, all at the same time. -Mignon McLaughlin, journalist and author (6 Jun 1913-1983)
