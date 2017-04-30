

dandiprat PRONUNCIATION: (DAN-dee-prat)

MEANING: noun

1. An inconsequential person.

2. A person of small stature.

3. A child.

ETYMOLOGY: Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1525. Dandiprat was also the name of a silver coin in 16th-century England, worth three halfpence.

USAGE:

This The Sunday Times (London, UK); Apr 30, 2017. "In return, Conservatives could dismiss Mr Corbyn as a dandiprat, a figure of no significance, and a mere grumbletonian."

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It's impossible to be loyal to your family, your friends, your country, and your principles, all at the same time. -Mignon McLaughlin, journalist and author (6 Jun 1913-1983)





