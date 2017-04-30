  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 6, 2024
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
perp
pejorist
gaberlunzie
dandiprat
dandiprat
Image: British Museum / Wikimedia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

dandiprat

PRONUNCIATION:
(DAN-dee-prat)

MEANING:
noun
1. An inconsequential person.
2. A person of small stature.
3. A child.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1525. Dandiprat was also the name of a silver coin in 16th-century England, worth three halfpence.

USAGE:
“In return, Conservatives could dismiss Mr Corbyn as a dandiprat, a figure of no significance, and a mere grumbletonian.”
This Mugwump Is a Dandiprat; The Sunday Times (London, UK); Apr 30, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It's impossible to be loyal to your family, your friends, your country, and your principles, all at the same time. -Mignon McLaughlin, journalist and author (6 Jun 1913-1983)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith