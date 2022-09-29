

timeserver

sandboy

musicaster

grumbletonian



grumbletonian PRONUNCIATION: (gruhm-buhl-TOH-nee-uhn)

MEANING: noun: A habitual complainer.

ETYMOLOGY: From grumble, perhaps from French or Dutch. Earliest documented use: 1690.

NOTES: In the 17th century words were sometimes coined by adding the suffix -tonian in a contemptuous manner. Other examples are sillytonian and simpletonian. The trend appears to have started after Muggletonian and Grindletonian, religious sects in 17th century England. Muggletonianism, for example, was started by two tailors one of whom was named Muggleton. According to Wiki , “Muggletonians avoided all forms of worship or preaching, and met only for discussion and socializing. The movement was egalitarian, apolitical, and pacifist, and resolutely avoided evangelism.” Finally, I have found a religion I can get behind. Besides, such a cool name!

USAGE: “Don’t fill your conversation with complaints and criticisms. No one wants to hang out with a grumbletonian.”

Brett McKay & Kate McKay; The Art of Manliness; How Books; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Too much sanity may be madness. And maddest of all, to see life as it is and not as it should be! -Miguel de Cervantes, writer (29 Sep 1547-1616)





