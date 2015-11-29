  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 30, 2022
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
timeserver
sandboy
musicaster
grumbletonian
logodaedalist

Next week’s theme
Words that have changed
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

logodaedalist

PRONUNCIATION:
(log-uh-DEE-duh-list)

MEANING:
noun: One skilled in using or coining words.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin logodaedalia, from Greek logodaidalia, from logodaidalos, from logos (word) + daedalus (skillful). Earliest documented use: 1727.

USAGE:
“She also solicited the aid of other Russian scholars, especially the chess master and logodaedalist Gennady Barabtarlo, who helped solve the riddles Vladimir posed for Vera.”
Brian Boyd; Letters; The New York Times Book Review; Nov 29, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest. -Elie Wiesel, writer, Nobel laureate (30 Sep 1928-2016)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith