

Sep 30, 2022 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

timeserver

sandboy

musicaster

grumbletonian

logodaedalist



Next week’s theme

Words that have changed Words to describe peopleWords that have changed A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



logodaedalist PRONUNCIATION: (log-uh-DEE-duh-list)

MEANING: noun: One skilled in using or coining words.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin logodaedalia, from Greek logodaidalia, from logodaidalos, from logos (word) + daedalus (skillful). Earliest documented use: 1727.

USAGE: “She also solicited the aid of other Russian scholars, especially the chess master and logodaedalist Gennady Barabtarlo, who helped solve the riddles Vladimir posed for Vera.”

Brian Boyd; Letters; The New York Times Book Review; Nov 29, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest. -Elie Wiesel, writer, Nobel laureate (30 Sep 1928-2016)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate