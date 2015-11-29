|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Sep 30, 2022This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
timeserver
sandboy
musicaster
grumbletonian
logodaedalist
Next week’s theme
Words that have changed
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
logodaedalist
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One skilled in using or coining words.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin logodaedalia, from Greek logodaidalia, from logodaidalos, from logos (word) + daedalus (skillful). Earliest documented use: 1727.
USAGE:
“She also solicited the aid of other Russian scholars, especially the chess master and logodaedalist Gennady Barabtarlo, who helped solve the riddles Vladimir posed for Vera.”
Brian Boyd; Letters; The New York Times Book Review; Nov 29, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, but there must never be a time when we fail to protest. -Elie Wiesel, writer, Nobel laureate (30 Sep 1928-2016)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith