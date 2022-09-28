  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 28, 2022
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
timeserver
sandboy
musicaster
musicaster
Image: Karoui
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

musicaster

PRONUNCIATION:
(MYOO-zi-kas-tuhr)

MEANING:
noun: A mediocre musician.

ETYMOLOGY:
From music + -aster (a pejorative suffix). Earliest documented use: 1838.

NOTES:
The pejorative suffix -aster (meaning something that is inferior, small, or shallow) gives us some delightful words when it comes to name-calling. A reviewer brands a poet a poetaster (an inferior poet) and the poet might call the reviewer a criticaster. There are also the terms mathematicaster and philosophaster, but let’s remember that a grandmaster is not an inferior grandma.

USAGE:
“It was no longer a sanctuary, but a howling place. ... indigent musicasters ... chanted unfortunately.”
J.K. Huysmans (Translation: C. Kegan Paul); En Route; Kegan, Paul, Trench, Trubner & Co.; 1918.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is by character and not by intellect the world is won. -Evelyn Beatrice Hall, biographer (28 Sep 1868-1956)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith