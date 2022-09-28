|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 28, 2022This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
sandboy
musicaster
Image: Karoui
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
musicaster
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A mediocre musician.
ETYMOLOGY:
From music + -aster (a pejorative suffix). Earliest documented use: 1838.
NOTES:
The pejorative suffix -aster (meaning something that is inferior, small, or shallow) gives us some delightful words when it comes to name-calling. A reviewer brands a poet a poetaster (an inferior poet) and the poet might call the reviewer a criticaster. There are also the terms mathematicaster and philosophaster, but let’s remember that a grandmaster is not an inferior grandma.
USAGE:
“It was no longer a sanctuary, but a howling place. ... indigent musicasters ... chanted unfortunately.”
J.K. Huysmans (Translation: C. Kegan Paul); En Route; Kegan, Paul, Trench, Trubner & Co.; 1918.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is by character and not by intellect the world is won. -Evelyn Beatrice Hall, biographer (28 Sep 1868-1956)
|
