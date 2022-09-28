

Sep 28, 2022 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

timeserver

sandboy

musicaster



Image: Karoui Words to describe people A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



musicaster PRONUNCIATION: (MYOO-zi-kas-tuhr)

MEANING: noun: A mediocre musician.

ETYMOLOGY: From music + -aster (a pejorative suffix). Earliest documented use: 1838.

NOTES: The pejorative suffix -aster (meaning something that is inferior, small, or shallow) gives us some delightful words when it comes to name-calling. A reviewer brands a poet a poetaster (an inferior poet) and the poet might call the reviewer a criticaster. There are also the terms mathematicaster and philosophaster, but let’s remember that a grandmaster is not an inferior grandma.

USAGE: “It was no longer a sanctuary, but a howling place. ... indigent musicasters ... chanted unfortunately.”

J.K. Huysmans (Translation: C. Kegan Paul); En Route; Kegan, Paul, Trench, Trubner & Co.; 1918.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is by character and not by intellect the world is won. -Evelyn Beatrice Hall, biographer (28 Sep 1868-1956)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate