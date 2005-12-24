

logodaedalus PRONUNCIATION: (log-uh-DEE-duh-luhs)

MEANING: noun: One skilled with words.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin logodaedalia, from Greek logodaidalia, from logodaidalos, from logos (word) + daedalus (skillful). Earliest documented use: 1611.

USAGE: “Burgess was a tireless logodaedalus -- a term he might well have applied to himself, for he was a connoisseur of big words -- producing novel after novel, each one completed in a matter of months or even weeks.”

John Banville; The Clockwork Author Anthony; Irish Times (Dublin); Dec 24, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Truth-tellers are not always palatable. There is a preference for candy bars. -Gwendolyn Brooks, poet (7 Jun 1917-2000)





