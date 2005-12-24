|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
with Anu Garg
logodaedalus
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One skilled with words.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin logodaedalia, from Greek logodaidalia, from logodaidalos, from logos (word) + daedalus (skillful). Earliest documented use: 1611.
USAGE:
“Burgess was a tireless logodaedalus -- a term he might well have applied to himself, for he was a connoisseur of big words -- producing novel after novel, each one completed in a matter of months or even weeks.”
John Banville; The Clockwork Author Anthony; Irish Times (Dublin); Dec 24, 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Truth-tellers are not always palatable. There is a preference for candy bars. -Gwendolyn Brooks, poet (7 Jun 1917-2000)
