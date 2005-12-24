  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jun 7, 2024
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
perp
pejorist
gaberlunzie
dandiprat
logodaedalus

logodaedalus
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

logodaedalus

PRONUNCIATION:
(log-uh-DEE-duh-luhs)

MEANING:
noun: One skilled with words.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin logodaedalia, from Greek logodaidalia, from logodaidalos, from logos (word) + daedalus (skillful). Earliest documented use: 1611.

USAGE:
“Burgess was a tireless logodaedalus -- a term he might well have applied to himself, for he was a connoisseur of big words -- producing novel after novel, each one completed in a matter of months or even weeks.”
John Banville; The Clockwork Author Anthony; Irish Times (Dublin); Dec 24, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Truth-tellers are not always palatable. There is a preference for candy bars. -Gwendolyn Brooks, poet (7 Jun 1917-2000)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith