Janus-faced PRONUNCIATION: (JAY-nuhs-fayst)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Looking in two different directions.

2. Having two contrasting aspects.

3. Hypocritical or deceitful.

ETYMOLOGY: After Janus, the Roman god of doors, gates, and transitions. Earliest documented use: 1682. The month of January is named after Janus.

USAGE:

Seth J. Frantzman; Balancing Security and Necessity; Jerusalem Post (Israel); Mar 24, 2017.



See more usage examples of “Rabin was always a complex figure and his Janus-faced policies -- on the one hand the tough soldier who allegedly encouraged the army to ‘break bones’ during the first intifada and on the other hand the ‘man of peace’ -- loomed large in Israeli history.”Seth J. Frantzman; Balancing Security and Necessity;(Israel); Mar 24, 2017.See more usage examples of Janus-faced in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If there existed no external means for dimming their consciences, one-half of the men would at once shoot themselves, because to live contrary to one's reason is a most intolerable state, and all men of our time are in such a state. -Leo Tolstoy, novelist and philosopher (9 Sep 1828-1910)





