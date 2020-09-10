

The Dinner in the Hotel Ritz in Paris, 1904 Art: Pierre-Georges Jeanniot Eponyms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ritz PRONUNCIATION: (rits)

MEANING: noun: Luxury, glamor, opulence, etc. verb tr.: 1. To make a show of luxury or opulence. 2. To behave haughtily toward someone; to snub.

ETYMOLOGY: After César Ritz (1850-1918), a Swiss hotelier. Earliest documented use: 1900.

NOTES: César Ritz was known for his opulent hotels and was called “the hotelier of kings and the king of hoteliers”. The word ritz is often used in the phrase “to put on the ritz” meaning to “make an ostentatious show”.

USAGE: Elysium], Earth’s rich live on a ritzed-out, ultra-technological satellite in orbit, and leave the poor to fight it out for resources back on the planet.”

Jacob Hersh; Countdown to the 3rd: A Hair-Raising Scandal; The Daily Evergreen (Pullman, Washington); Sep 10, 2020.



“I didn’t ask to see you. You sent for me. I don’t mind your ritzing.”

Raymond Chandler; The Big Sleep; Knopf; 1939.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In a perfect union the man and woman are like a strung bow. Who is to say whether the string bends the bow, or the bow tightens the string? -Cyril Connolly, critic and editor (10 Sep 1903-1974)





