Totality, France, Aug 11, 1999. Only the Sun's corona and prominences are visible Photo: Luc Viatour / Wikimedia



totality PRONUNCIATION: (toh-TAL-i/uh-tee)

MEANING: noun:

1. The condition or quality of being complete or whole.

2. An aggregate amount or sum.

3. The phase of an eclipse when an obscuring body completely blocks the light source, e.g., when the moon completely blocks the view of the sun.

ETYMOLOGY: From total, from Latin totus (entire). Earliest documented use: 1598.

USAGE:

Joshua Rothman; As Real as It Gets; The New Yorker; Apr 2, 2018.



“The next total solar eclipse after Apr 8 occurs Aug 12, 2026. However, because its path of totality is short-lived and mostly in secluded areas, it might be a less popular target. It will touch Greenland, Iceland, and northern Russia, as well as a small part of Portugal and Spain.”

Michael E. Bakich; The Next 20 Years of Eclipses; Astronomy (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); Apr 2024.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are two ways of exerting one's strength: one is pushing down, the other is pulling up. -Booker T. Washington, reformer, educator, and author (5 Apr 1856-1915)





