Apr 8, 2024This week’s theme
Words from chem lab
This week’s words
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
precipitate
If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the precipitate.
A chemistry reference or aphorism? How about both?
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin praecipitare (to cast down headlong), from prae- (before) + caput (head). Earliest documented use: 1528.
USAGE:
“What’s more, my deception precipitated a major and unforeseen consequence.”
Daniel D. Victor; The Final Page of Baker Street; MX Publishing; 2014.
“[Jo] precipitated herself into the arms of a stately old gentleman.”
Louisa May Alcott; Little Women, Vol 1; Roberts Brothers; 1868.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I don't understand how any good art could fail to be political. -Barbara Kingsolver, novelist, essayist, and poet (b. 8 Apr 1955)
