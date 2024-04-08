

Apr 8, 2024 This week’s theme

Words from chem lab



This week’s words

precipitate



Image: PRINTED / Redbubble

Previous week’s theme

Eclipse Words from chem lab A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



precipitate If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the precipitate. A chemistry reference or aphorism? How about both?



You can say something similar about the words this week. Use them in a chem lab or to talk about your day-to-day life.



Can you come up with example sentences for each of this week’s words that combine both the literal and figurative meanings? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org. Include your location (city, state). PRONUNCIATION: (verb: pri-SIP-i-tayt; noun, adjective: pri-SIP-i-tit/tayt)

MEANING: verb tr.: 1. To make something, especially something undesirable, happen prematurely or suddenly. 2. To throw suddenly. 3. To cause (water vapor in the atmosphere) to condense and fall as rain, snow, hail, etc. 4. To cause a solid substance to be separated from a solution. verb intr.: 1. To separate from a solution as a solid. 2. To condense from water vapor in the atmosphere and fall as rain, snow, hail, etc. adjective: 1. Headlong; hasty; rash; abrupt. 2. Happening unexpectedly. noun: 1. A solid separated from a solution. 2. Moisture condensed as rain, snow, hail, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin praecipitare (to cast down headlong), from prae- (before) + caput (head). Earliest documented use: 1528.

USAGE:

Daniel D. Victor; The Final Page of Baker Street; MX Publishing; 2014.



“[Jo] precipitated herself into the arms of a stately old gentleman.”

Louisa May Alcott; Little Women, Vol 1; Roberts Brothers; 1868.



See more usage examples of “What’s more, my deception precipitated a major and unforeseen consequence.”Daniel D. Victor;; MX Publishing; 2014.“[Jo] precipitated herself into the arms of a stately old gentleman.”Louisa May Alcott;; Roberts Brothers; 1868.See more usage examples of precipitate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I don't understand how any good art could fail to be political. -Barbara Kingsolver, novelist, essayist, and poet (b. 8 Apr 1955)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate