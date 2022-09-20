|
This week's theme
Words from chem lab
Words from chem lab
titrate
titrate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To carefully adjust something in measured increments to achieve a desired balance or effect.
2. To determine the concentration of a solution by gradually adding another solution until a specific reaction, often indicated by a color change, occurs.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French titrer (to assay), from titre (title, fineness of alloyed gold or silver). Earliest documented use: 1860.
USAGE:
“The error lies in thinking that one can titrate the application of violence to achieve exquisitely precise results.”
Eliot A. Cohen; Putin Is Cornered; The Atlantic; Sep 20, 2022.
“He’d titrate what he told the elders until he saw which way the wind blew.”
Ann Gimpel; Unbalanced; Ann Gimpel Books; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Everything considered, work is less boring than amusing oneself. -Charles Baudelaire, poet, critic, and translator (9 Apr 1821-1867)
