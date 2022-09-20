  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 9, 2024
Words from chem lab

titrate
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

titrate

PRONUNCIATION:
(TY-trayt)

MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To carefully adjust something in measured increments to achieve a desired balance or effect.
2. To determine the concentration of a solution by gradually adding another solution until a specific reaction, often indicated by a color change, occurs.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French titrer (to assay), from titre (title, fineness of alloyed gold or silver). Earliest documented use: 1860.

USAGE:
“The error lies in thinking that one can titrate the application of violence to achieve exquisitely precise results.”
Eliot A. Cohen; Putin Is Cornered; The Atlantic; Sep 20, 2022.

“He’d titrate what he told the elders until he saw which way the wind blew.”
Ann Gimpel; Unbalanced; Ann Gimpel Books; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Everything considered, work is less boring than amusing oneself. -Charles Baudelaire, poet, critic, and translator (9 Apr 1821-1867)

