

Apr 9, 2024 This week’s theme

Words from chem lab



This week’s words

precipitate

titrate



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words from chem lab A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



titrate PRONUNCIATION: (TY-trayt)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To carefully adjust something in measured increments to achieve a desired balance or effect.

2. To determine the concentration of a solution by gradually adding another solution until a specific reaction, often indicated by a color change, occurs.

ETYMOLOGY: From French titrer (to assay), from titre (title, fineness of alloyed gold or silver). Earliest documented use: 1860.

USAGE:

Eliot A. Cohen; Putin Is Cornered; The Atlantic; Sep 20, 2022.



“He’d titrate what he told the elders until he saw which way the wind blew.”

Ann Gimpel; Unbalanced; Ann Gimpel Books; 2018.



See more usage examples of “The error lies in thinking that one can titrate the application of violence to achieve exquisitely precise results.”Eliot A. Cohen; Putin Is Cornered;; Sep 20, 2022.“He’d titrate what he told the elders until he saw which way the wind blew.”Ann Gimpel;Ann Gimpel Books; 2018.See more usage examples of titrate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Everything considered, work is less boring than amusing oneself. -Charles Baudelaire, poet, critic, and translator (9 Apr 1821-1867)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate