Apr 11, 2024
Words from chem lab
This week’s words
titrate
crucible
volatile
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
volatile
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Fluctuating widely and unpredictably.
2. Evaporating easily.
3. Explosive.
4. Capable of flying.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin volare (to fly), which also gave us volitant, vole, and volley. Earliest documented use: 1325.
USAGE:
“She decided not to rely on Rhy’s good nature, which was a chancy thing at best. Rhy was hair-triggered, volatile, never predictable.”
Linda Howington; An Independent Wife; Harlequin; 1982.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A conservative is one who admires radicals centuries after they're dead. -Leo Rosten, author (11 Apr 1908-1997)
