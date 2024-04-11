

volatile PRONUNCIATION: (VOL-uh-tuhl/tyl)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Fluctuating widely and unpredictably.

2. Evaporating easily.

3. Explosive.

4. Capable of flying.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin volare (to fly), which also gave us volitant vole , and volley. Earliest documented use: 1325.

USAGE:

Linda Howington; An Independent Wife; Harlequin; 1982.



She decided not to rely on Rhy's good nature, which was a chancy thing at best. Rhy was hair-triggered, volatile, never predictable." -Linda Howington; An Independent Wife; Harlequin; 1982.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A conservative is one who admires radicals centuries after they're dead. -Leo Rosten, author (11 Apr 1908-1997)





