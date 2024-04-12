

Apr 12, 2024 This week’s theme

Words from chem lab



This week’s words

precipitate

titrate

crucible

volatile

sublimate



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words from chem lab A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sublimate PRONUNCIATION: (verb: SUHB-luh-mayt, noun, adj.: -mit)

MEANING: verb tr.: 1. To divert basic or instinctual impulses to something more socially acceptable. 2. To refine or purify. verb tr., intr.: To directly transform from solid to gas, or vice versa, bypassing the liquid state. adjective: Refined; purified; elevated; exalted. noun: A substance obtained by sublimating.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin sublimare (to elevate). Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:

Edwin L. Millet; Another Kind of Hero; Xlibris; 2014.



See more usage examples of “But he mustn’t show it; he must subdue his eagerness and sublimate his need.”Edwin L. Millet;; Xlibris; 2014.See more usage examples of sublimate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If life's lessons could be reduced to single sentences, there would be no need for fiction. -Scott Turow, author and lawyer (b. 12 Apr 1949)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate