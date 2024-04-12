|
Apr 12, 2024This week’s theme
Words from chem lab
This week’s words
precipitate
titrate
crucible
volatile
sublimate
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sublimate
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin sublimare (to elevate). Earliest documented use: 1425.
USAGE:
“But he mustn’t show it; he must subdue his eagerness and sublimate his need.”
Edwin L. Millet; Another Kind of Hero; Xlibris; 2014.
If life's lessons could be reduced to single sentences, there would be no need for fiction. -Scott Turow, author and lawyer (b. 12 Apr 1949)
|
