Apr 3, 2024
Eclipse
This week’s words
occultation
penumbra
Image: Guiral Lacotte / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
penumbra
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A surrounding area or fringe, a zone of influence or activity that is less distinct or certain.
2. A partly shaded region between fully dark and fully lit.
3. The diffuse area around the dark central area of a sunspot.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin paene (almost) + umbra (shadow). Earliest documented use: 1665.
USAGE:
“If the mainstream debate is robust, its penumbra is toxic.”
Arguing Over Iran; The Economist (London, UK); Sep 5, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I am only one, / But still I am one. / I cannot do everything, / But still I can do something; / And because I cannot do everything, / I will not refuse to do the something that I can do. -Edward Everett Hale, author (3 Apr 1822-1909)
