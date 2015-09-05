

Apr 3, 2024 This week’s theme

Eclipse



This week’s words

umbra

occultation

penumbra



Image: Guiral Lacotte / Wikimedia Eclipse A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



penumbra PRONUNCIATION: (pi/puh-NUHM-bruh)

MEANING: noun:

1. A surrounding area or fringe, a zone of influence or activity that is less distinct or certain.

2. A partly shaded region between fully dark and fully lit.

3. The diffuse area around the dark central area of a sunspot.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin paene (almost) + umbra (shadow). Earliest documented use: 1665.

USAGE:

Arguing Over Iran; The Economist (London, UK); Sep 5, 2015.



See more usage examples of “If the mainstream debate is robust, its penumbra is toxic.”Arguing Over Iran;(London, UK); Sep 5, 2015.See more usage examples of penumbra in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I am only one, / But still I am one. / I cannot do everything, / But still I can do something; / And because I cannot do everything, / I will not refuse to do the something that I can do. -Edward Everett Hale, author (3 Apr 1822-1909)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate