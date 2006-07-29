|
Apr 4, 2024This week’s theme
Eclipse
This week’s words
occultation
penumbra
umbrageous
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
umbrageous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Inclined to take offense easily.
2. Cast in shadow; shaded.
3. Providing shade.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin umbra (shade, shadow) + -ous (full of). Earliest documented use: 1587.
USAGE:
“Q: Is it possible to spend time with friends whose company I do enjoy without incurring the wrath of the umbrageous?
Judith Martin; Host Needs Specific Dates for Holiday Guests; The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Georgia); Dec 8, 2019.
“Dark, umbrageous, sometimes pungent, [the streets] have had their ups and downs.”
Michael Frank; It’s Not Rome or Venice. That’s Part of Its Charm; The New York Times; Apr 30, 2017.
“I think clumps of wide-spreading, umbrageous trees close off the space overhead.”
Michael McCoy; Feels Good, Looks Good; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jul 29, 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I've learned that you shouldn't go through life with a catcher's mitt on both hands. You need to be able to throw something back. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)
|
