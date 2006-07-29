

umbrageous PRONUNCIATION: (uhm-BRAY-juhs)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Inclined to take offense easily.

2. Cast in shadow; shaded.

3. Providing shade.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin umbra (shade, shadow) + -ous (full of). Earliest documented use: 1587.

USAGE:

Judith Martin; Host Needs Specific Dates for Holiday Guests; The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Georgia); Dec 8, 2019.



“Dark, umbrageous, sometimes pungent, [the streets] have had their ups and downs.”

Michael Frank; It’s Not Rome or Venice. That’s Part of Its Charm; The New York Times; Apr 30, 2017.



“I think clumps of wide-spreading, umbrageous trees close off the space overhead.”

Michael McCoy; Feels Good, Looks Good; The Age (Melbourne, Australia); Jul 29, 2006.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I've learned that you shouldn't go through life with a catcher's mitt on both hands. You need to be able to throw something back. -Maya Angelou, poet (4 Apr 1928-2014)





