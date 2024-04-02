

Apr 2, 2024 This week’s theme

Eclipse



This week’s words

umbra

occultation



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



occultation PRONUNCIATION: (ah-kuhl-TAY-shuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. The state of being hidden or blocked.

2. The passage of a celestial object in front of another, hiding it from view.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin occultare (to conceal), frequentative of occulere (to conceal), from culere (to hide). Earliest documented use: 1453.

USAGE:

Christopher Hooks; Sinners in the Hands of an Angry GOP; Texas Monthly (Austin); Dec 2023.



“A pair of amateur astronomers were setting their telescopes, hoping to catch an elusive occultation, where for a few seconds, an asteroid too faint to see would block out the light from a star.”

Henry Melton; Lighter Than Air; Wire Rim Books; 2008.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A neurosis is a secret that you don't know you're keeping. -Kenneth Tynan, critic and writer (2 Apr 1927-1980)





