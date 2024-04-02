  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 2, 2024
This week’s theme
Eclipse

This week’s words
umbra
occultation
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

occultation

PRONUNCIATION:
(ah-kuhl-TAY-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The state of being hidden or blocked.
2. The passage of a celestial object in front of another, hiding it from view.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin occultare (to conceal), frequentative of occulere (to conceal), from culere (to hide). Earliest documented use: 1453.

USAGE:
“Matt Rinaldi [came to] to Dallas to work at a law firm at about the time when Texas Democrats were sliding into occultation.”
Christopher Hooks; Sinners in the Hands of an Angry GOP; Texas Monthly (Austin); Dec 2023.

“A pair of amateur astronomers were setting their telescopes, hoping to catch an elusive occultation, where for a few seconds, an asteroid too faint to see would block out the light from a star.”
Henry Melton; Lighter Than Air; Wire Rim Books; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A neurosis is a secret that you don't know you're keeping. -Kenneth Tynan, critic and writer (2 Apr 1927-1980)

