

Oct 5, 2017 This week’s theme

Words that sound taboo, but aren’t



This week’s words

cocksure

pudency

menstruum

titter



Photo: Sebastien Ravinet Words that sound taboo, but aren’t A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



titter PRONUNCIATION: (TIT-uhr)

MEANING: verb intr.: To laugh in a nervous, restrained manner.

noun: A nervous, restrained laugh.

ETYMOLOGY: Of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1625.

USAGE:

Alice Ross; The Cotswolds Cookery Club: A Taste of Italy; HarperCollins; 2017.



See more usage examples of “Working from home as a self-employed proofreader was incredibly solitary -- zero banter with colleagues, no office politics to chunter about, and, on the rare occasion she found something to titter about in her reading matter -- like an extra ‘t’ added to the word ‘far’, there was nobody to titter with.”Alice Ross;; HarperCollins; 2017.See more usage examples of titter in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Curious that we spend more time congratulating people who have succeeded than encouraging people who have not. -Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and author (b. 5 Oct 1958)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



