A.Word.A.Day
Oct 5, 2017This week’s theme
Words that sound taboo, but aren’t
This week’s words
pudency
menstruum
titter
Photo: Sebastien Ravinet
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
titter
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To laugh in a nervous, restrained manner.
noun: A nervous, restrained laugh.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1625.
USAGE:
“Working from home as a self-employed proofreader was incredibly solitary -- zero banter with colleagues, no office politics to chunter about, and, on the rare occasion she found something to titter about in her reading matter -- like an extra ‘t’ added to the word ‘far’, there was nobody to titter with.”
Alice Ross; The Cotswolds Cookery Club: A Taste of Italy; HarperCollins; 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Curious that we spend more time congratulating people who have succeeded than encouraging people who have not. -Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and author (b. 5 Oct 1958)
