  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 5, 2017
This week’s theme
Words that sound taboo, but aren’t

This week’s words
cocksure
pudency
menstruum
titter
titter
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

titter

PRONUNCIATION:
(TIT-uhr)

MEANING:
verb intr.: To laugh in a nervous, restrained manner.
noun: A nervous, restrained laugh.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1625.

USAGE:
“Working from home as a self-employed proofreader was incredibly solitary -- zero banter with colleagues, no office politics to chunter about, and, on the rare occasion she found something to titter about in her reading matter -- like an extra ‘t’ added to the word ‘far’, there was nobody to titter with.”
Alice Ross; The Cotswolds Cookery Club: A Taste of Italy; HarperCollins; 2017.

See more usage examples of titter in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Curious that we spend more time congratulating people who have succeeded than encouraging people who have not. -Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and author (b. 5 Oct 1958)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith