A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A solvent.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin menstruum (menses). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:

“But Ikey was timid, and his hopes remained insoluble in the menstruum of his backwardness and fears.”O. Henry;; Modern Library; 1994.See more usage examples of menstruum in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary