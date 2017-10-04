  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 4, 2017
This week’s theme
Words that sound taboo, but aren’t

This week’s words
cocksure
pudency
menstruum
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

menstruum

PRONUNCIATION:
(MEN-stroo-uhm)

MEANING:
noun: A solvent.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin menstruum (menses). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:
“But Ikey was timid, and his hopes remained insoluble in the menstruum of his backwardness and fears.”
O. Henry; The Best Short Stories of O. Henry; Modern Library; 1994.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
He serves his party best who serves the country best. -Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th US president (4 Oct 1822-1893)

