Oct 4, 2017This week’s theme
Words that sound taboo, but aren’t
This week’s words
pudency
menstruum
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
menstruum
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A solvent.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin menstruum (menses). Earliest documented use: 1398.
USAGE:
“But Ikey was timid, and his hopes remained insoluble in the menstruum of his backwardness and fears.”
O. Henry; The Best Short Stories of O. Henry; Modern Library; 1994.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:He serves his party best who serves the country best. -Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th US president (4 Oct 1822-1893)
