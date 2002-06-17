

pudency



pudency PRONUNCIATION: (PYOOD-n-see)

MEANING: noun: Modesty, bashfulness.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin pudentia, from pudere (to make or be ashamed), which also gave us pudendum, impudent pudibund (prudish), and pudeur (a sense of shame) Earliest documented use: before 1616.

USAGE: “Levi and Charles were also ashamed, filled ‘with a painful sense of pudency’.”

Joan Acocella; A Hard Case; The New Yorker; Jun 17, 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: As societies grow decadent, the language grows decadent, too. Words are used to disguise, not to illuminate, action: you liberate a city by destroying it. Words are to confuse, so that at election time people will solemnly vote against their own interests. -Gore Vidal, writer (3 Oct 1925-2012)





