About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
Oct 3, 2017This week’s theme
Words that sound taboo, but aren’t
This week’s words
pudency
Photo: Meredith Leigh Collins
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pudency
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Modesty, bashfulness.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin pudentia, from pudere (to make or be ashamed), which also gave us pudendum, impudent, pudibund (prudish), and pudeur (a sense of shame) Earliest documented use: before 1616.
USAGE:
“Levi and Charles were also ashamed, filled ‘with a painful sense of pudency’.”
Joan Acocella; A Hard Case; The New Yorker; Jun 17, 2002.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:As societies grow decadent, the language grows decadent, too. Words are used to disguise, not to illuminate, action: you liberate a city by destroying it. Words are to confuse, so that at election time people will solemnly vote against their own interests. -Gore Vidal, writer (3 Oct 1925-2012)
