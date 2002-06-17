  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 3, 2017
This week’s theme
Words that sound taboo, but aren’t

This week’s words
cocksure
pudency
pudency
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pudency

PRONUNCIATION:
(PYOOD-n-see)

MEANING:
noun: Modesty, bashfulness.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin pudentia, from pudere (to make or be ashamed), which also gave us pudendum, impudent, pudibund (prudish), and pudeur (a sense of shame) Earliest documented use: before 1616.

USAGE:
“Levi and Charles were also ashamed, filled ‘with a painful sense of pudency’.”
Joan Acocella; A Hard Case; The New Yorker; Jun 17, 2002.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
As societies grow decadent, the language grows decadent, too. Words are used to disguise, not to illuminate, action: you liberate a city by destroying it. Words are to confuse, so that at election time people will solemnly vote against their own interests. -Gore Vidal, writer (3 Oct 1925-2012)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith