

Oct 6, 2017 This week’s theme

Words that sound taboo, but aren’t



This week’s words

cocksure

pudency

menstruum

titter

cunctative



Photo: Tom Woodward Words that sound taboo, but aren’t A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cunctative PRONUNCIATION: (KUNGK-tuh-tiv)

MEANING: adjective: Delaying; slow.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin cunctari (to hesitate, delay). Earliest documented use: 1617.

USAGE: “The cunctative method would be employed to divert any kind of hearing.”

Bruce Zortman; Murder Cum Laude; Eloquent Books; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It's good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it's good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven't lost the things that money can't buy. -George H. Lorimer, editor (6 Oct 1867-1937)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



