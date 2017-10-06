|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 6, 2017This week’s theme
Words that sound taboo, but aren’t
This week’s words
cocksure
pudency
menstruum
titter
cunctative
Photo: Tom Woodward
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cunctative
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Delaying; slow.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin cunctari (to hesitate, delay). Earliest documented use: 1617.
USAGE:
“The cunctative method would be employed to divert any kind of hearing.”
Bruce Zortman; Murder Cum Laude; Eloquent Books; 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It's good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it's good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven't lost the things that money can't buy. -George H. Lorimer, editor (6 Oct 1867-1937)
