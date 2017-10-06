  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 6, 2017
This week’s theme
Words that sound taboo, but aren’t

This week’s words
cocksure
pudency
menstruum
titter
cunctative

cunctative
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cunctative

PRONUNCIATION:
(KUNGK-tuh-tiv)

MEANING:
adjective: Delaying; slow.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin cunctari (to hesitate, delay). Earliest documented use: 1617.

USAGE:
“The cunctative method would be employed to divert any kind of hearing.”
Bruce Zortman; Murder Cum Laude; Eloquent Books; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It's good to have money and the things that money can buy, but it's good, too, to check up once in a while and make sure that you haven't lost the things that money can't buy. -George H. Lorimer, editor (6 Oct 1867-1937)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

Subscribe

"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."

The New York Times

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2017 Wordsmith