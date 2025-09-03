

Self-Portrait with Death Playing the Fiddle, 1872 Art: Arnold Böcklin



thanatophobia PRONUNCIATION: (than-uh-tuh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING: noun: An excessive or irrational fear of death.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek thanato- (death) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1860.

NOTES: We all have some fear of the inevitable, but if it’s a grave concern you might have thanatophobia. One possible response is thanatosis (playing dead) though we recommend thanatopsis (a reflection on death). As Rabindranath Tagore put it: “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.”

USAGE:

Kat Meltzer; Change the Channel; The Skeptical Inquirer (Buffalo, New York); Jul/Aug 1998.



"Reincarnation offers a placebo for thanatophobia, and placebos can be amazingly effective."
Kat Meltzer; Change the Channel; The Skeptical Inquirer (Buffalo, New York); Jul/Aug 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A harbor, even if it is a little harbor, is a good thing, since adventurers come into it as well as go out, and the life in it grows strong, because it takes something from the world, and has something to give in return. -Sarah Orne Jewett, poet and novelist (3 Sep 1849-1909)





