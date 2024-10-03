  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 3, 2024
This week’s theme
Words differing by a letter

This week’s words
androgenic
ideophone
idiophone
thanatopsis
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

thanatopsis

PRONUNCIATION:
(than-uh-TOP-sis)

MEANING:
noun: A reflection upon death.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek thanatos (death) + -opsis (appearance, view).

USAGE:
“Subject to constant death threats, Dr. [Martin Luther] King ‘had a thread of thanatopsis, a preoccupation of his death.’ It blistered through his oratory. Canaan portrays a man aware his time would be brief and despairing of realizing his dreams.”
The Philadelphia Inquirer; King Chronicler to Speak at Free Library; Knight-Ridder/Tribune Business News; Jan 24, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You have reached the pinnacle of success as soon as you become uninterested in money, compliments, or publicity. -Thomas Wolfe, novelist (3 Oct 1900-1938)

