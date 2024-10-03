

Oct 3, 2024 This week’s theme

Words differing by a letter



This week’s words

androgenic

ideophone

idiophone

thanatopsis



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words differing by a letter A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



thanatopsis PRONUNCIATION: (than-uh-TOP-sis)

MEANING: noun: A reflection upon death.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek thanatos (death) + -opsis (appearance, view).

USAGE:

The Philadelphia Inquirer; King Chronicler to Speak at Free Library; Knight-Ridder/Tribune Business News; Jan 24, 2005.



"Subject to constant death threats, Dr. [Martin Luther] King 'had a thread of thanatopsis, a preoccupation of his death.' It blistered through his oratory. Canaan portrays a man aware his time would be brief and despairing of realizing his dreams."
The Philadelphia Inquirer; King Chronicler to Speak at Free Library; Knight-Ridder/Tribune Business News; Jan 24, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You have reached the pinnacle of success as soon as you become uninterested in money, compliments, or publicity. -Thomas Wolfe, novelist (3 Oct 1900-1938)





