Oct 1, 2024
This week’s theme
Words differing by a letter

This week’s words
androgenic
ideophone
with Anu Garg

ideophone

PRONUNCIATION:
(ID-ee-uh-fon)

MEANING:
noun: A vivid, evocative word that depicts sensory experiences.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ideo- (idea) + -phone (sound). Earliest documented use: 1881.

NOTES:
While onomatopoeia relates to sound (e.g., gnar), ideophones encompass a wider array of senses, including color, action, smell, and movement. Examples: shimmer and zig-zag.

USAGE:
“The very word barbarism is rife with danger. It seems to have emerged in ancient Greek as an ideophone, a word that expressed what the Greeks heard when they listened to someone speaking a language that wasn’t Greek: bar-bar-bar.”
Philip Kennicott; Trump’s Threat to Cultural Sites Is Also a Threat to Our Culture; The Washington Post; Jan 7, 2020:

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A strong nation, like a strong person, can afford to be gentle, firm, thoughtful, and restrained. It can afford to extend a helping hand to others. It is a weak nation, like a weak person, that must behave with bluster and boasting and rashness and other signs of insecurity. -Jimmy Carter, 39th US President, Nobel laureate (b. 1 Oct 1924)

