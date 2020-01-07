

Oct 1, 2024 This week’s theme

Words differing by a letter



This week’s words

androgenic

ideophone



Photo: Gary J. Wood Words differing by a letter A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ideophone PRONUNCIATION: (ID-ee-uh-fon)

MEANING: noun: A vivid, evocative word that depicts sensory experiences.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek ideo- (idea) + -phone (sound). Earliest documented use: 1881.

NOTES: While onomatopoeia relates to sound (e.g., gnar), ideophones encompass a wider array of senses, including color, action, smell, and movement. Examples: shimmer and zig-zag.

USAGE: “The very word barbarism is rife with danger. It seems to have emerged in ancient Greek as an ideophone, a word that expressed what the Greeks heard when they listened to someone speaking a language that wasn’t Greek: bar-bar-bar.”

Philip Kennicott; Trump’s Threat to Cultural Sites Is Also a Threat to Our Culture; The Washington Post; Jan 7, 2020:

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A strong nation, like a strong person, can afford to be gentle, firm, thoughtful, and restrained. It can afford to extend a helping hand to others. It is a weak nation, like a weak person, that must behave with bluster and boasting and rashness and other signs of insecurity. -Jimmy Carter, 39th US President, Nobel laureate (b. 1 Oct 1924)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate