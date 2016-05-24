

idiophone PRONUNCIATION: (ID-ee-uh-fon)

MEANING: noun: Any musical instrument that produces sound through its own vibration without requiring any strings, membranes, etc. For example, the gong or the bell.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek idio- (one’s own) + -phone (sound). Earliest documented use: 1940.

Eric Volmers; Universal Appeal; Calgary Herald (Canada); May 24, 2016. “The score calls for a ... slit drum , which is an idiophone used throughout Africa and Southwest Asia.”Eric Volmers; Universal Appeal;(Canada); May 24, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Seven blunders of the world that lead to violence: wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, commerce without morality, science without humanity, worship without sacrifice, politics without principle. -Mahatma Gandhi (2 Oct 1869-1948)





