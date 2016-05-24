|
Oct 2, 2024This week’s theme
Words differing by a letter
This week’s words
ideophone
idiophone
A singing bowl
Photo: Marcelo Garruth
idiophone
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Any musical instrument that produces sound through its own vibration without requiring any strings, membranes, etc. For example, the gong or the bell.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek idio- (one’s own) + -phone (sound). Earliest documented use: 1940.
USAGE:
“The score calls for a ... slit drum, which is an idiophone used throughout Africa and Southwest Asia.”
Eric Volmers; Universal Appeal; Calgary Herald (Canada); May 24, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Seven blunders of the world that lead to violence: wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, commerce without morality, science without humanity, worship without sacrifice, politics without principle. -Mahatma Gandhi (2 Oct 1869-1948)
