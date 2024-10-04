

Oct 4, 2024 This week’s theme

Words differing by a letter



This week’s words

androgenic

ideophone

idiophone

thanatopsis

thanatosis



Burmeister’s leaf frog exhibiting thanatosis

Bahia, Brazil Photo: Popovkin / Wikimedia Words differing by a letter A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



thanatosis PRONUNCIATION: (than-uh-TOH-suhs)

MEANING: noun: The act of pretending to be dead, often as a defensive tactic against predators or enemies.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek thanatos (death). Earliest documented use: 1860.

NOTES: In the wild, thanatosis is nature’s ultimate bluff as a survival strategy. In response to danger, some animals enter a state of immobility, mimicking death in a bid to evade predators who prefer a live prey. This behavior is also called apparent death or more colloquially, playing possum.

USAGE: “In response to a second shrill blast, the dissidents collapsed and feigned thanatosis.”

Wilyem Clark; Edgewise; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: He serves his party best who serves the country best. -Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th US president (4 Oct 1822-1893)





