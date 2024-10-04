|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 4, 2024This week’s theme
Words differing by a letter
This week’s words
androgenic
ideophone
idiophone
thanatopsis
thanatosis
Burmeister’s leaf frog exhibiting thanatosis
Bahia, Brazil
Photo: Popovkin / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
thanatosis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The act of pretending to be dead, often as a defensive tactic against predators or enemies.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek thanatos (death). Earliest documented use: 1860.
NOTES:
In the wild, thanatosis is nature’s ultimate bluff as a survival strategy. In response to danger, some animals enter a state of immobility, mimicking death in a bid to evade predators who prefer a live prey. This behavior is also called apparent death or more colloquially, playing possum.
USAGE:
“In response to a second shrill blast, the dissidents collapsed and feigned thanatosis.”
Wilyem Clark; Edgewise; 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:He serves his party best who serves the country best. -Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th US president (4 Oct 1822-1893)
