  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 4, 2025
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
theomachy
kleptocrat
thanatophobia
euryphagous
euryphagous
Vertumnus, 1591
A portrait of Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II consisting of fruits, vegetables, and flowers
Art: Giuseppe Arcimboldo
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

euryphagous

PRONUNCIATION:
(yoo-RIF-uh-guhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Eating a wide variety of foods.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek eury- (wide) + -phagous (feeding on). Earliest documented use: 1926.

NOTES:
If your menu ranges from pizza to pho, from injera to ice cream, you might just be euryphagous. The opposite is stenophagous (restricted diet: my cat only eats one brand of kibble). Note that euryphagous doesn’t necessarily mean omnivorous. A euryphagous eater can dine from A to Z, from asparagus to zucchini, or aardvark to zebra (depending on their dietary ethics).

USAGE:
“Yellow-rumped warblers are euryphagous. They eat insects in summer. But when the insects disappear in fall, the birds switch to berries and seeds -- and get along quite well.”
Jerry Sullivan; Field & Street; Chicago Reader; Nov 24, 1988.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In a consumer society there are inevitably two kinds of slaves: the prisoners of addiction and the prisoners of envy. -Ivan Illich, philosopher and priest (4 Sep 1926-2002)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith