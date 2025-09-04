

Sep 4, 2025 This week’s theme

Words made with combining forms



This week’s words

theomachy

kleptocrat

thanatophobia

euryphagous



Vertumnus, 1591

A portrait of Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II consisting of fruits, vegetables, and flowers Art: Giuseppe Arcimboldo Words made with combining forms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



euryphagous PRONUNCIATION: (yoo-RIF-uh-guhs)

MEANING: adjective: Eating a wide variety of foods.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek eury- (wide) + -phagous (feeding on). Earliest documented use: 1926.

NOTES: If your menu ranges from pizza to pho, from injera to ice cream, you might just be euryphagous. The opposite is stenophagous (restricted diet: my cat only eats one brand of kibble). Note that euryphagous doesn’t necessarily mean omnivorous. A euryphagous eater can dine from A to Z, from asparagus to zucchini, or aardvark to zebra (depending on their dietary ethics).

USAGE: “Yellow-rumped warblers are euryphagous. They eat insects in summer. But when the insects disappear in fall, the birds switch to berries and seeds -- and get along quite well.”

Jerry Sullivan; Field & Street; Chicago Reader; Nov 24, 1988.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In a consumer society there are inevitably two kinds of slaves: the prisoners of addiction and the prisoners of envy. -Ivan Illich, philosopher and priest (4 Sep 1926-2002)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate