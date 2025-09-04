|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Sep 4, 2025This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
kleptocrat
thanatophobia
euryphagous
Vertumnus, 1591
A portrait of Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II consisting of fruits, vegetables, and flowers
Art: Giuseppe Arcimboldo
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
euryphagous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Eating a wide variety of foods.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek eury- (wide) + -phagous (feeding on). Earliest documented use: 1926.
NOTES:
If your menu ranges from pizza to pho, from injera to ice cream, you might just be euryphagous. The opposite is stenophagous (restricted diet: my cat only eats one brand of kibble). Note that euryphagous doesn’t necessarily mean omnivorous. A euryphagous eater can dine from A to Z, from asparagus to zucchini, or aardvark to zebra (depending on their dietary ethics).
USAGE:
“Yellow-rumped warblers are euryphagous. They eat insects in summer. But when the insects disappear in fall, the birds switch to berries and seeds -- and get along quite well.”
Jerry Sullivan; Field & Street; Chicago Reader; Nov 24, 1988.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In a consumer society there are inevitably two kinds of slaves: the prisoners of addiction and the prisoners of envy. -Ivan Illich, philosopher and priest (4 Sep 1926-2002)
