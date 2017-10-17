|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 17, 2017
Words made with combining forms
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
stenophagous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Feeding on a limited variety of food.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek steno- (narrow, small) + -phagous (feeding on). Earliest documented use: 1926.
USAGE:
“I would hope you’re not as big a glutton as you sound, but from the stench alone, you could hardly be stenophagous.”
Neil Baker; Occultus Liber; AuthorHouse; 2014.
