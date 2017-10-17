  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 17, 2017
Words made with combining forms

with Anu Garg

stenophagous

PRONUNCIATION:
(stuh-NOF-uh-guhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Feeding on a limited variety of food.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek steno- (narrow, small) + -phagous (feeding on). Earliest documented use: 1926.

USAGE:
“I would hope you’re not as big a glutton as you sound, but from the stench alone, you could hardly be stenophagous.”
Neil Baker; Occultus Liber; AuthorHouse; 2014.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Don't be seduced into thinking that that which does not make a profit is without value. -Arthur Miller, playwright and essayist (17 Oct 1915-2005)

