

Oct 18, 2017 This week’s theme

Words made with combining forms



This week’s words

kleptomania

stenophagous

pantophobia



Image: Universal Pictures Words made with combining forms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pantophobia PRONUNCIATION: (pan-tuh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING: noun: A fear of everything.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek panto- (all) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1807.

USAGE: “Mr. Woodhouse’s pantophobia is reimagined as being the result of Cold War fear-mongering and an overly protective mother.”

Julianne Dudley; Austen in Haste; The Weekly Standard (Washington, DC); Aug 17, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You know full well as I do the value of sisters' affections: There is nothing like it in this world. -Charlotte Bronte, novelist and poet (1816-1855)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



