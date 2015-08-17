  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 18, 2017
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
kleptomania
stenophagous
pantophobia
Image: Universal Pictures
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pantophobia

PRONUNCIATION:
(pan-tuh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: A fear of everything.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek panto- (all) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1807.

USAGE:
“Mr. Woodhouse’s pantophobia is reimagined as being the result of Cold War fear-mongering and an overly protective mother.”
Julianne Dudley; Austen in Haste; The Weekly Standard (Washington, DC); Aug 17, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You know full well as I do the value of sisters' affections: There is nothing like it in this world. -Charlotte Bronte, novelist and poet (1816-1855)

A.Word.A.Day by email:

