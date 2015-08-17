|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Oct 18, 2017This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
stenophagous
pantophobia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pantophobia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A fear of everything.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek panto- (all) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1807.
USAGE:
“Mr. Woodhouse’s pantophobia is reimagined as being the result of Cold War fear-mongering and an overly protective mother.”
Julianne Dudley; Austen in Haste; The Weekly Standard (Washington, DC); Aug 17, 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:You know full well as I do the value of sisters' affections: There is nothing like it in this world. -Charlotte Bronte, novelist and poet (1816-1855)
|
