Oct 20, 2017This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
kleptomania
stenophagous
pantophobia
hagiology
endogenous
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
endogenous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Originating from within.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek endo- (inside, within) + -genous (producing). Earliest documented use: 1830. The opposite is exogenous.
USAGE:
“Sudden change can result from endogenous factors, internal to the society.”
Michael Flynn; In the Country of the Blind; Tor Books; 2001.
See more usage examples of endogenous in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A society which is mobile, which is full of channels for the distribution of a change occurring anywhere, must see to it that its members are educated to personal initiative and adaptability. Otherwise, they will be overwhelmed by the changes in which they are caught and whose significance or connections they do not perceive. -John Dewey, philosopher, psychologist, and educational reformer (20 Oct 1859-1952)
