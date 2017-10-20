  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Home

Today's Word

Archives
Oct 20, 2017
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
kleptomania
stenophagous
pantophobia
hagiology
endogenous

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

endogenous

PRONUNCIATION:
(en-DOJ-uh-nuhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Originating from within.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek endo- (inside, within) + -genous (producing). Earliest documented use: 1830. The opposite is exogenous.

USAGE:
“Sudden change can result from endogenous factors, internal to the society.”
Michael Flynn; In the Country of the Blind; Tor Books; 2001.

See more usage examples of endogenous in Vocabulary.com's dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A society which is mobile, which is full of channels for the distribution of a change occurring anywhere, must see to it that its members are educated to personal initiative and adaptability. Otherwise, they will be overwhelmed by the changes in which they are caught and whose significance or connections they do not perceive. -John Dewey, philosopher, psychologist, and educational reformer (20 Oct 1859-1952)

