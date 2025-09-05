  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 5, 2025
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
theomachy
kleptocrat
thanatophobia
euryphagous
uranomania

uranomania
Caligula Indulging in the Worship of the People, 1877
Art: Émile Lévy
According to Wikipedia, Roman emperor Caligula (12-41 CE) became “increasingly self-indulgent, cruel, sadistic, extravagant and sexually perverted thereafter, an insane, murderous tyrant who demanded and received worship as a living god, humiliated the Senate, and planned to make his horse a consul.”
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

uranomania

PRONUNCIATION:
(yoor-uh-no-MAY-nee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: The delusion that one is of divine origin.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek urano- (heavens) + -mania (obsession). Earliest documented use: 1890.

NOTES:
As Carl Sagan reminded us, “We are made of star-stuff.” True, but best not to let that go to one’s head. After all, so are turnips and tapeworms. Being cosmic doesn’t automatically make one a big star.

USAGE:
“Common sense might have preserved him. ... Instead was a derangement, clinically known as uranomania. A dwarf fancied himself divine.”
Edgar Saltus; The Imperial Orgy; Modern Library; 1920.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones. -John Cage, composer (5 Sep 1912-1992)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith