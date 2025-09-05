|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 5, 2025This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
theomachy
kleptocrat
thanatophobia
euryphagous
uranomania
Caligula Indulging in the Worship of the People, 1877
Art: Émile LévyAccording to Wikipedia, Roman emperor Caligula (12-41 CE) became “increasingly self-indulgent, cruel, sadistic, extravagant and sexually perverted thereafter, an insane, murderous tyrant who demanded and received worship as a living god, humiliated the Senate, and planned to make his horse a consul.”
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
uranomania
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The delusion that one is of divine origin.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek urano- (heavens) + -mania (obsession). Earliest documented use: 1890.
NOTES:
As Carl Sagan reminded us, “We are made of star-stuff.” True, but best not to let that go to one’s head. After all, so are turnips and tapeworms. Being cosmic doesn’t automatically make one a big star.
USAGE:
“Common sense might have preserved him. ... Instead was a derangement, clinically known as uranomania. A dwarf fancied himself divine.”
Edgar Saltus; The Imperial Orgy; Modern Library; 1920.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I can't understand why people are frightened of new ideas. I'm frightened of the old ones. -John Cage, composer (5 Sep 1912-1992)
