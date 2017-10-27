|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 2, 2018This week’s theme
Words that turn into another when a letter is added or removed at the top
This week’s words
olid
latitudinarian
fuliginous
emesis
tautologous
Photo: Quinn Dombrowski
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
tautologous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Involving unnecessary repetition of an idea, especially in different words, for example, a good-looking beautiful woman.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek tauto- (same), contraction of “to auto” (the same) + -logy (word). Earliest documented use: 1646.
USAGE:
“It is a bit tautologous, though. All it really tells us is that art affects the brain like art.”
Oliver Moody; What Can Monkeys and Orange Juice Tell Us About Bach?; The Times (London, UK); Oct 27, 2017.
Words made by adding or removing a letter at the beginning:
olid → solid/lid
latitudinarian → platitudinarian
fuliginous → uliginous
emesis → nemesis
tautologous → autologous
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The absence of flaw in beauty is itself a flaw. -Havelock Ellis, physician, writer, and social reformer (2 Feb 1859-1939)
