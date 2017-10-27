

Feb 2, 2018 This week’s theme

Words that turn into another when a letter is added or removed at the top



This week’s words

olid

latitudinarian

fuliginous

emesis

tautologous



Photo: Quinn Dombrowski Words that turn into another when a letter is added or removed at the top A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



tautologous PRONUNCIATION: (to-TOL-uh-guhs)

MEANING: adjective: Involving unnecessary repetition of an idea, especially in different words, for example, a good-looking beautiful woman.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek tauto- (same), contraction of “to auto” (the same) + -logy (word). Earliest documented use: 1646.

USAGE: “It is a bit tautologous, though. All it really tells us is that art affects the brain like art.”

Oliver Moody; What Can Monkeys and Orange Juice Tell Us About Bach?; The Times (London, UK); Oct 27, 2017.

Words made by adding or removing a letter at the beginning:

olid → solid/lid

latitudinarian → platitudinarian

fuliginous → uliginous

emesis → nemesis

tautologous → autologous



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The absence of flaw in beauty is itself a flaw. -Havelock Ellis, physician, writer, and social reformer (2 Feb 1859-1939)





