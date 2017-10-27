  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 2, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that turn into another when a letter is added or removed at the top

This week’s words
olid
latitudinarian
fuliginous
emesis
tautologous

tautologous
with Anu Garg

tautologous

PRONUNCIATION:
(to-TOL-uh-guhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Involving unnecessary repetition of an idea, especially in different words, for example, a good-looking beautiful woman.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek tauto- (same), contraction of “to auto” (the same) + -logy (word). Earliest documented use: 1646.

USAGE:
“It is a bit tautologous, though. All it really tells us is that art affects the brain like art.”
Oliver Moody; What Can Monkeys and Orange Juice Tell Us About Bach?; The Times (London, UK); Oct 27, 2017.

Words made by adding or removing a letter at the beginning:
olid → solid/lid
latitudinarian → platitudinarian
fuliginous → uliginous
emesis → nemesis
tautologous → autologous

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The absence of flaw in beauty is itself a flaw. -Havelock Ellis, physician, writer, and social reformer (2 Feb 1859-1939)

