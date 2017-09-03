

Jan 30, 2018 This week’s theme

Words that turn into another when a letter is added or removed at the top



This week’s words

olid

latitudinarian



“The Principles and Practices of Certain Moderate Divines of the Church of England, Abusively Called Latitudinarians (Greatly Misunderstood)” Photo: David Brass Rare Books Words that turn into another when a letter is added or removed at the top A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



latitudinarian PRONUNCIATION: (lat-i-TOOD-n-ar-ee-uhn, -TYOOD-)

MEANING: adjective: Holding broad and tolerant views, especially on matters of religion.

noun: One who is broadminded and tolerant, especially concerning religion.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin latitudo (breadth), from latus (broad). Earliest documented use: 1662.

USAGE:

Jeff Jacoby; When America’s Melting Pot Works; Boston Globe; Sep 3, 2017.



See more usage examples of “Contrary to the popular view of Muslims as dogmatic, however, a large majority of those living in America take a latitudinarian approach to Islam and the Koran. Pew found that nearly two-thirds (64 percent) ‘openly acknowledge that there is room for multiple interpretations’ of their religion, and just over half of all US Muslims agree that ‘traditional understandings of Islam must be reinterpreted to reflect contemporary issues.’”Jeff Jacoby;; Boston Globe; Sep 3, 2017.See more usage examples of latitudinarian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No business which depends for existence on paying less than living wages to its workers has any right to continue in this country ... and by living wages I mean more than a bare subsistence level -- I mean the wages of decent living. -Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd US President (30 Jan 1882-1945)





