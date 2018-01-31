  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 31, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that turn into another when a letter is added or removed at the top

This week’s words
olid
latitudinarian
fuliginous
Sooty Oystercatcher
Sooty Oystercatcher
(Haematopus fuliginosus)
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

fuliginous

PRONUNCIATION:
(fyoo-LIZ-uh-nuhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Sooty; dusky; obscure.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin fuligo (soot). Earliest documented use: 1574.

USAGE:
“Each morning of her life, the City had been filmed in this airborne soot, a fuliginous mist.”
Mary Novik; Conceit; Doubleday; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To blame the poor for subsisting on welfare has no justice unless we are also willing to judge every rich member of society by how productive he or she is. Taken individual by individual, it is likely that there's more idleness and abuse of government favors among the economically privileged than among the ranks of the disadvantaged. -Norman Mailer, author (31 Jan 1923-2007)

