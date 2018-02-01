

Feb 1, 2018 This week’s theme

Words that turn into another when a letter is added or removed at the top



This week’s words

olid

latitudinarian

fuliginous

emesis



Photo: Emmessís Words that turn into another when a letter is added or removed at the top A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



emesis PRONUNCIATION: (EM-uh-sis)

MEANING: noun: The act or process of vomiting.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek emein (to vomit). Earliest documented use: 1875.

USAGE:

Alan “DOC” Jamison; Space Force: Alien Treasures; Strategic Book Publishing; 2013.



See more usage examples of “If you feel nauseous, there are emesis bags in the side compartments.”Alan “DOC” Jamison;; Strategic Book Publishing; 2013.See more usage examples of emesis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Let America be America again. / Let it be the dream it used to be. / Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed - / Let it be that great strong land of love / Where never kings connive nor tyrants scheme / That any man be crushed by one above. -Langston Hughes, poet and novelist (1 Feb 1902-1967)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate