Feb 1, 2018This week’s theme
Words that turn into another when a letter is added or removed at the top
This week’s words
latitudinarian
fuliginous
emesis
Photo: Emmessís
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
emesis
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The act or process of vomiting.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek emein (to vomit). Earliest documented use: 1875.
USAGE:
“If you feel nauseous, there are emesis bags in the side compartments.”
Alan “DOC” Jamison; Space Force: Alien Treasures; Strategic Book Publishing; 2013.
See more usage examples of emesis in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Let America be America again. / Let it be the dream it used to be. / Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed - / Let it be that great strong land of love / Where never kings connive nor tyrants scheme / That any man be crushed by one above. -Langston Hughes, poet and novelist (1 Feb 1902-1967)
|
