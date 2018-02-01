  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 1, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that turn into another when a letter is added or removed at the top

This week’s words
olid
latitudinarian
fuliginous
emesis
Emmessís
Photo: Emmessís
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

emesis

PRONUNCIATION:
(EM-uh-sis)

MEANING:
noun: The act or process of vomiting.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek emein (to vomit). Earliest documented use: 1875.

USAGE:
“If you feel nauseous, there are emesis bags in the side compartments.”
Alan “DOC” Jamison; Space Force: Alien Treasures; Strategic Book Publishing; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Let America be America again. / Let it be the dream it used to be. / Let America be the dream the dreamers dreamed - / Let it be that great strong land of love / Where never kings connive nor tyrants scheme / That any man be crushed by one above. -Langston Hughes, poet and novelist (1 Feb 1902-1967)

