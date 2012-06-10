

Jul 31, 2024 This week’s theme

Minced oaths



This week’s words

gee-whiz

sacre bleu

tarnation



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Minced oaths A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



tarnation PRONUNCIATION: (tar-NAY-shuhn)

MEANING: interjection: Used to express surprise, anger, irritation, annoyance, etc.

noun: Damnation; hell.

adjective: Damned.

adverb: Damnably.

ETYMOLOGY: Alteration of darnation (influenced by tarnal ) which itself is a euphemism for damnation, from Latin damnare (to condemn), from damnum (damage). Earliest documented use: 1790.

USAGE: “Speaking of ignorance, what in tarnation is going on with the Miss USA pageant?”

Dianne Williamson; It’s Kind of a Wacky Li’l World; Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Massachusetts); Jun 10, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Kind words, kind looks, kind acts, and warm hand-shakes, -- these are means of grace when men in trouble are fighting their unseen battles. -John Hall, pastor (31 Jul 1829-1898)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate