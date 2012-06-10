|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 31, 2024This week’s theme
Minced oaths
This week’s words
sacre bleu
tarnation
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
tarnation
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
interjection: Used to express surprise, anger, irritation, annoyance, etc.
noun: Damnation; hell.
adjective: Damned.
adverb: Damnably.
ETYMOLOGY:
Alteration of darnation (influenced by tarnal) which itself is a euphemism for damnation, from Latin damnare (to condemn), from damnum (damage). Earliest documented use: 1790.
USAGE:
“Speaking of ignorance, what in tarnation is going on with the Miss USA pageant?”
Dianne Williamson; It’s Kind of a Wacky Li’l World; Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Massachusetts); Jun 10, 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Kind words, kind looks, kind acts, and warm hand-shakes, -- these are means of grace when men in trouble are fighting their unseen battles. -John Hall, pastor (31 Jul 1829-1898)
