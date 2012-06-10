  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jul 31, 2024
This week’s theme
Minced oaths

This week’s words
gee-whiz
sacre bleu
tarnation
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

tarnation

PRONUNCIATION:
(tar-NAY-shuhn)

MEANING:
interjection: Used to express surprise, anger, irritation, annoyance, etc.
noun: Damnation; hell.
adjective: Damned.
adverb: Damnably.

ETYMOLOGY:
Alteration of darnation (influenced by tarnal) which itself is a euphemism for damnation, from Latin damnare (to condemn), from damnum (damage). Earliest documented use: 1790.

USAGE:
“Speaking of ignorance, what in tarnation is going on with the Miss USA pageant?”
Dianne Williamson; It’s Kind of a Wacky Li’l World; Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Massachusetts); Jun 10, 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Kind words, kind looks, kind acts, and warm hand-shakes, -- these are means of grace when men in trouble are fighting their unseen battles. -John Hall, pastor (31 Jul 1829-1898)

