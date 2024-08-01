|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 1, 2024This week’s theme
Minced oaths
This week’s words
sacre bleu
tarnation
ballyhack
Ballyhack Castle
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Ballyhack
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Hell.
ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Perhaps after the Irish village Ballyhack, where a castle was the holding place for confederates caught in a rebellion before they were expelled. Earliest documented use: 1843.
USAGE:
“‘But what about the Sorbonne?’
‘The Sorbonne can go to Ballyhack.’”
John Dos Passos; Three Soldiers; George H. Doran Company; 1921.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I asked a man in prison once how he happened to be there and he said he had stolen a pair of shoes. I told him if he had stolen a railroad he would be a United States Senator. -Mother Jones (Mary Harris Jones), schoolteacher, dressmaker, organizer, and activist (1 Aug 1837-1930)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith