A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Ballyhack PRONUNCIATION: (BAL-ee-hack)

MEANING: noun: Hell.

ETYMOLOGY: Of uncertain origin. Perhaps after the Irish village Ballyhack, where a castle was the holding place for confederates caught in a rebellion before they were expelled. Earliest documented use: 1843.

USAGE: “‘But what about the Sorbonne?’

‘The Sorbonne can go to Ballyhack.’”

John Dos Passos; Three Soldiers; George H. Doran Company; 1921.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I asked a man in prison once how he happened to be there and he said he had stolen a pair of shoes. I told him if he had stolen a railroad he would be a United States Senator. -Mother Jones (Mary Harris Jones), schoolteacher, dressmaker, organizer, and activist (1 Aug 1837-1930)





