Aug 1, 2024
This week’s theme
Minced oaths

This week’s words
gee-whiz
sacre bleu
tarnation
ballyhack
Ballyhack
Ballyhack Castle
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Ballyhack

PRONUNCIATION:
(BAL-ee-hack)

MEANING:
noun: Hell.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. Perhaps after the Irish village Ballyhack, where a castle was the holding place for confederates caught in a rebellion before they were expelled. Earliest documented use: 1843.

USAGE:
“‘But what about the Sorbonne?’
‘The Sorbonne can go to Ballyhack.’”
John Dos Passos; Three Soldiers; George H. Doran Company; 1921.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I asked a man in prison once how he happened to be there and he said he had stolen a pair of shoes. I told him if he had stolen a railroad he would be a United States Senator. -Mother Jones (Mary Harris Jones), schoolteacher, dressmaker, organizer, and activist (1 Aug 1837-1930)

