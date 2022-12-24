|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 30, 2024This week’s theme
Minced oaths
This week’s words
sacre bleu
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sacre bleu or sacré bleu
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
interjection: An expression of surprise, dismay, annoyance, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French sacrebleu (sacred blue), from sacré bleu, minced oath for sacré dieu (holy god). The term is no longer used in contemporary French. Earliest documented use: 1869.
USAGE:
“The ahhs and the oohs -- and occasional sacre bleus -- perfectly matched the rhythm of the fast-paced battle.”
Rick Maese; Getting the Party Started; The Washington Post; Jul 25, 2024.
“A slightly farcical dispute that reaches its apex when they both turn up to an event wearing the same designer gown. Sacre bleu.”
Olivia Petter; “I Would Get Home in Tears”; The Independent (London, UK); Dec 24, 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I am now quite cured of seeking pleasure in society, be it country or town. A sensible man ought to find sufficient company in himself. -Emily Bronte, novelist (30 Jul 1818-1848)
