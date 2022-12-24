

Jul 30, 2024 This week’s theme

Minced oaths



This week’s words

gee-whiz

sacre bleu



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Minced oaths A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sacre bleu or sacré bleu PRONUNCIATION: (sah-kruh/kray BLUH/BLOO)

MEANING: interjection: An expression of surprise, dismay, annoyance, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From French sacrebleu (sacred blue), from sacré bleu, minced oath for sacré dieu (holy god). The term is no longer used in contemporary French. Earliest documented use: 1869.

USAGE: “The ahhs and the oohs -- and occasional sacre bleus -- perfectly matched the rhythm of the fast-paced battle.”

Rick Maese; Getting the Party Started; The Washington Post; Jul 25, 2024.



“A slightly farcical dispute that reaches its apex when they both turn up to an event wearing the same designer gown. Sacre bleu.”

Olivia Petter; “I Would Get Home in Tears”; The Independent (London, UK); Dec 24, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I am now quite cured of seeking pleasure in society, be it country or town. A sensible man ought to find sufficient company in himself. -Emily Bronte, novelist (30 Jul 1818-1848)





