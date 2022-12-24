  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jul 30, 2024
This week’s theme
Minced oaths

This week’s words
gee-whiz
sacre bleu
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
sacre bleu or sacré bleu

PRONUNCIATION:
(sah-kruh/kray BLUH/BLOO)

MEANING:
interjection: An expression of surprise, dismay, annoyance, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French sacrebleu (sacred blue), from sacré bleu, minced oath for sacré dieu (holy god). The term is no longer used in contemporary French. Earliest documented use: 1869.

USAGE:
“The ahhs and the oohs -- and occasional sacre bleus -- perfectly matched the rhythm of the fast-paced battle.”
Rick Maese; Getting the Party Started; The Washington Post; Jul 25, 2024.

“A slightly farcical dispute that reaches its apex when they both turn up to an event wearing the same designer gown. Sacre bleu.”
Olivia Petter; “I Would Get Home in Tears”; The Independent (London, UK); Dec 24, 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I am now quite cured of seeking pleasure in society, be it country or town. A sensible man ought to find sufficient company in himself. -Emily Bronte, novelist (30 Jul 1818-1848)

