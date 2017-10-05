

I had been in the US barely a week to attend graduate school. After class I was chatting with a girl. Time flew. We didn’t realize how long it had been. Then she looked at her watch and said “Oh, fudge! I have got so much homework today!” She picked up her backpack and made her way to the lecture hall exit.



When I returned to my apartment that afternoon, I was still thinking about the fudge. I knew about fudge the candy, but that sense didn’t fit here, so I did what I always did when I had a question. I called the library.



“Reference, please,” I said.



When the reference librarian came on the line, I said “Does the word fudge also mean something other than a candy?”

“How do you use it in a sentence?” she asked.

“Oh, fudge! I have got so much homework today!”



There was a pause. Then she said, “I don’t know” and hung up.* She probably thought I was a prank caller.



Eventually I figured out the euphemism by the context and by the similarity of the sounds and common initial letters.



That was some 30 years ago. Things have changed. The F-word is much more common these days. Maybe you use a minced version, such as “fudge” or maybe you prefer it in its original form**, or none of the above.



It’s a free world -- you choose how you speak. That said, one should mind the company one is in.



This week we’ll see five minced oaths. Minced oaths are euphemisms: softened forms of words considered offensive in other contexts, such as words related to god, to bodily functions, and to other things considered taboo.



*Fudging that answer notwithstanding, as far as I’m concerned, you can’t pay the librarians enough for what they do and how much they help.



**The word “fυck” has been a part of the language for 500 years. The actual practice, far longer. So, no need to be embarrassed of either. gee-whiz PRONUNCIATION: (jee-WIZ/HWIZ)

MEANING: adjective: 1. Marked by wonder, surprise, enthusiasm, etc. 2. New; impressive; exciting. interjection: Expressing surprise, dismay, enthusiasm, annoyance, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: Euphemism for Jesus, with the second syllable replaced by whiz, a playful exclamation evoking surprise and wonder. Earliest documented use: 1872.

USAGE:

Janet Maslin; Atlas, Buckling a Little; The New York Times; Oct 5, 2017.



“I can make you mine, taste your lips of wine

Anytime, night or day

Only trouble is, gee whiz

I’m dreamin’ my life away.”

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: human wandering through the zoo / what do your cousins think of you. -Don Marquis, humorist and poet (29 Jul 1878-1937)





