Aug 2, 2024This week’s theme
Minced oaths
This week’s words
gee-whiz
sacre bleu
tarnation
ballyhack
gorblimey
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
gorblimey
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
interjection: An expression of surprise, dismay, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
A contraction of “God blind me”. Earliest documented use: 1896. Also used in the form corblimey and blimey.
USAGE:
“Gorblimey! Will you look at this!”
Karla Hocker; A Deceitful Heart; Zebra Books; 1993.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)
