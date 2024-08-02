

Aug 2, 2024 This week’s theme

Minced oaths



This week’s words

gee-whiz

sacre bleu

tarnation

ballyhack

gorblimey



Minced oaths A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



gorblimey PRONUNCIATION: (gor-BLY-mee)

MEANING: interjection: An expression of surprise, dismay, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: A contraction of “God blind me”. Earliest documented use: 1896. Also used in the form corblimey and blimey

USAGE: “Gorblimey! Will you look at this!”

Karla Hocker; A Deceitful Heart; Zebra Books; 1993.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)





