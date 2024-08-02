  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 2, 2024
This week’s theme
Minced oaths

This week’s words
gee-whiz
sacre bleu
tarnation
ballyhack
gorblimey

Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

gorblimey

PRONUNCIATION:
(gor-BLY-mee)

MEANING:
interjection: An expression of surprise, dismay, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
A contraction of “God blind me”. Earliest documented use: 1896. Also used in the form corblimey and blimey.

USAGE:
“Gorblimey! Will you look at this!”
Karla Hocker; A Deceitful Heart; Zebra Books; 1993.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I love America more than any other country in this world, and, exactly for this reason, I insist on the right to criticize her perpetually. -James Baldwin, writer (2 Aug 1924-1987)

