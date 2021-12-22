  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 22, 2021
with Anu Garg

surquedry or surquidry

PRONUNCIATION:
(SUHR-kwid-ree)

MEANING:
noun: Overbearing pride.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French surcuiderie, from Latin supercogitare, from super- (over, above) + cogitare (to think), from agitare (to agitate), from agere (to drive). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ag- (to drive, draw), which also gave us act, agent, agitate, litigate, synagogue, ambassador, incogitant, actuate, ambage, and exigency. Earliest documented use: 1250.

USAGE:
“His gaze was that of a spoiled child -- surquedry unjustified by any achievement, any true power.”
Stephen R. Donaldson; One Tree; Ballantine; 1982.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
No one else sees the world the way you do, so no one else can tell the stories that you have to tell. -Charles de Lint, writer (b. 22 Dec 1951)

