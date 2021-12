A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Overbearing pride.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Old French surcuiderie, from Latin supercogitare, from super- (over, above) + cogitare (to think), from agitare (to agitate), from agere (to drive). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ag- (to drive, draw), which also gave us act, agent, agitate, litigate, synagogue, ambassador, incogitant ambage , and exigency . Earliest documented use: 1250.