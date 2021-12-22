|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 22, 2021This week’s theme
No el
This week’s words
banjax
surquedry
Like what you see here?
Send a gift subscription or the gift of books
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
surquedry or surquidry
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Overbearing pride.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French surcuiderie, from Latin supercogitare, from super- (over, above) + cogitare (to think), from agitare (to agitate), from agere (to drive). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ag- (to drive, draw), which also gave us act, agent, agitate, litigate, synagogue, ambassador, incogitant, actuate, ambage, and exigency. Earliest documented use: 1250.
USAGE:
“His gaze was that of a spoiled child -- surquedry unjustified by any achievement, any true power.”
Stephen R. Donaldson; One Tree; Ballantine; 1982.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:No one else sees the world the way you do, so no one else can tell the stories that you have to tell. -Charles de Lint, writer (b. 22 Dec 1951)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith