About | Media | Search | Contact
Dec 21, 2021
No el
This week’s words
banjax
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
banjax
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To destroy, damage, defeat, injure, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
Irish slang, of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1939.
USAGE:
“All these years I’ve never had an accident, and now this. I’m a bit banjaxed. Once you do anything to your hip, you’re finished.”
Cathy Kelly; It Started With Paris; Orion; 2014.
“However, that elation was quickly tempered by suspicions that it would not take much to banjax the deal.”
Art of Phase One Trade Deal Is Making Sure it Works; Beijing Review (China); Jan 16, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I myself have never been able to find out precisely what feminism is: I only know that people call me a feminist whenever I express sentiments that differentiate me from a doormat. -Rebecca West, author and journalist (21 Dec 1892-1983)
