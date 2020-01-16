

banjax PRONUNCIATION: (BAN-jaks)

MEANING: verb tr.: To destroy, damage, defeat, injure, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: Irish slang, of unknown origin. Earliest documented use: 1939.

USAGE: “All these years I’ve never had an accident, and now this. I’m a bit banjaxed. Once you do anything to your hip, you’re finished.”

Cathy Kelly; It Started With Paris; Orion; 2014.



“However, that elation was quickly tempered by suspicions that it would not take much to banjax the deal.”

Art of Phase One Trade Deal Is Making Sure it Works; Beijing Review (China); Jan 16, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I myself have never been able to find out precisely what feminism is: I only know that people call me a feminist whenever I express sentiments that differentiate me from a doormat. -Rebecca West, author and journalist (21 Dec 1892-1983)





