Dec 24, 2021
mundificative
Photo: Aurélie Troccon & Manon Mauguin / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

mundificative

PRONUNCIATION:
(muhn-DIF-i-ki-tiv)

MEANING:
adjective: Having the power to cleanse.
noun: A cleansing medicine or preparation.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle French mondificatif, from Latin mundificare (to cleanse), from mundus (clean). Earliest documented use: 1440.

USAGE:
“‘The wound still appears hot.’
‘Then let us prepare the mundificative.’
Jamie produced a metal bowl and hung it across the flames, then added the turpentine oil and a little water.”
Simon Fairfax; A Knight and a Spy 1410; Nielsen; 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Where it is a duty to worship the sun, it is pretty sure to be a crime to examine the laws of heat. -John Morley, statesman and writer (24 Dec 1838-1923)

