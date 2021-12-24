

Dec 24, 2021 This week’s theme

This week’s words

skewgee

banjax

surquedry

zoophobia

Photo: Aurélie Troccon & Manon Mauguin / Wikimedia



mundificative PRONUNCIATION: (muhn-DIF-i-ki-tiv)

MEANING: adjective: Having the power to cleanse.

noun: A cleansing medicine or preparation.

ETYMOLOGY: From Middle French mondificatif, from Latin mundificare (to cleanse), from mundus (clean). Earliest documented use: 1440.

USAGE: “‘The wound still appears hot.’

‘Then let us prepare the mundificative.’

Jamie produced a metal bowl and hung it across the flames, then added the turpentine oil and a little water.”

Simon Fairfax; A Knight and a Spy 1410; Nielsen; 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Where it is a duty to worship the sun, it is pretty sure to be a crime to examine the laws of heat. -John Morley, statesman and writer (24 Dec 1838-1923)





