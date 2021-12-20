

Image: Annsan / eBay

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



This week, no l. What does that mean? In this week’s words, we say hello to every letter of the alphabet, but no L.

Because Noel!



Could you come up with another word like this using a letter of the alphabet? Noay, nobee, nosee ... What would such a word mean? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org.



Joyeux Noel!



What does a playwright do when he sees a snow globe?

He shake sphere. skewgee PRONUNCIATION: (SKYOO-jee)

MEANING: adjective: Askew; mixed-up; confused.

ETYMOLOGY: From skew, from Old Northern French eskiuwer, Old French eschiver (to escape or avoid) + agee/ajee (awry). Earliest documented use: 1890.

USAGE: “I remember it was all skewgee the day he went away and I straightened it for him.”

Ernest Buckler; The Cruelest Month; McClelland & Stewart; 1963.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If we would have new knowledge, we must get us a whole world of new questions. -Susanne Langer, philosopher (20 Dec 1895-1985)





