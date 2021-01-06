  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 6, 2021
Usage examples that are food for thought

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

exigency

PRONUNCIATION:
(EK-si-jen-see, eg-ZIJ-uhn-see)

MEANING:
noun: An urgent need or requirement.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exigere (to demand, to drive out), from ex- + agere (to drive). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ag- (to drive, draw), which also gave us act, agent, agitate, litigate, synagogue, ambassador, exiguous, incogitant, intransigent, cogent, axiomatic, ambagious, ambage, agonistes, and actuate. Earliest documented use: 1588.

USAGE:
“How happy is the little stone
That rambles in the road alone,
And doesn’t care about careers,
And exigencies never fears;
Whose coat of elemental brown
A passing universe put on;
And independent as the sun,
Associates or glows alone,
Fulfilling absolute decree
In casual simplicity.”
Emily Dickinson; Poems by Emily Dickinson: Second Series; Roberts Brothers; 1891.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Are you a politician asking what your country can do for you or a zealous one asking what you can do for your country? -Kahlil Gibran, poet and artist (6 Jan 1883-1931)

