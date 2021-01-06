

Jan 6, 2021 This week’s theme

Usage examples that are food for thought



This week’s words

approbation

promontory

exigency



Like what you see here?

Send a gift subscription

Usage examples that are food for thought A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



exigency PRONUNCIATION: (EK-si-jen-see, eg-ZIJ-uhn-see)

MEANING: noun: An urgent need or requirement.

ETYMOLOGY: incogitant, intransigent, cogent, axiomatic, ambagious, ambage, From Latin exigere (to demand, to drive out), from ex- + agere (to drive). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ag- (to drive, draw), which also gave us act, agent, agitate, litigate, synagogue, ambassador, exiguous agonistes , and actuate . Earliest documented use: 1588.

USAGE:

That rambles in the road alone,

And doesn’t care about careers,

And exigencies never fears;

Whose coat of elemental brown

A passing universe put on;

And independent as the sun,

Associates or glows alone,

Fulfilling absolute decree

In casual simplicity.”

Emily Dickinson; Poems by Emily Dickinson: Second Series; Roberts Brothers; 1891.



See more usage examples of “How happy is the little stoneThat rambles in the road alone,And doesn’t care about careers,And exigencies never fears;Whose coat of elemental brownA passing universe put on;And independent as the sun,Associates or glows alone,Fulfilling absolute decreeIn casual simplicity.”Emily Dickinson;; Roberts Brothers; 1891.See more usage examples of exigency in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Are you a politician asking what your country can do for you or a zealous one asking what you can do for your country? -Kahlil Gibran, poet and artist (6 Jan 1883-1931)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate