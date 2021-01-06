|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 6, 2021This week’s theme
Usage examples that are food for thought
This week’s words
promontory
exigency
Like what you see here?
Send a gift subscription
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
exigency
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An urgent need or requirement.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin exigere (to demand, to drive out), from ex- + agere (to drive). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ag- (to drive, draw), which also gave us act, agent, agitate, litigate, synagogue, ambassador, exiguous, incogitant, intransigent, cogent, axiomatic, ambagious, ambage, agonistes, and actuate. Earliest documented use: 1588.
USAGE:
“How happy is the little stone
That rambles in the road alone,
And doesn’t care about careers,
And exigencies never fears;
Whose coat of elemental brown
A passing universe put on;
And independent as the sun,
Associates or glows alone,
Fulfilling absolute decree
In casual simplicity.”
Emily Dickinson; Poems by Emily Dickinson: Second Series; Roberts Brothers; 1891.
See more usage examples of exigency in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Are you a politician asking what your country can do for you or a zealous one asking what you can do for your country? -Kahlil Gibran, poet and artist (6 Jan 1883-1931)
|
© 1994-2021 Wordsmith