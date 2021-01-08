

Jan 8, 2021 This week’s theme

Usage examples that are food for thought



This week’s words

approbation

promontory

exigency

construe

disinterested





Read it today Usage examples that are food for thought A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



disinterested PRONUNCIATION: (dis-IN-truh-stuhd, dis-IN-tuh-res-tid)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Free of bias or self-interest; impartial.

2. Indifferent or not interested.

3. No longer interested.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin dis- (apart, away) + interesse (to be in between), from inter- (between) + esse (to be). Earliest documented use: 1631.

NOTES: Disinterested = impartial

Uninterested = not interested If you come across someone using the word disinterested to mean not interested, don’t let it bother you too much. That’s what the word originally meant. And the word uninterested meant impartial. Over time the usage flipped, but the original meaning of the word disinterested is still not uncommon.

As long as the meaning is clear from the context, take a long deep breath. The English language is just fine, thank you, and doesn’t need its honor defended. Some people, defending the purity of language, would insist that:If you come across someone using the word disinterested to mean not interested, don’t let it bother you too much. That’s what the word originally meant. And the word uninterested meant impartial. Over time the usage flipped, but the original meaning of the word disinterested is still not uncommon.As long as the meaning is clear from the context, take a long deep breath. The English language is just fine, thank you, and doesn’t need its honor defended.

USAGE:

Norman Angell; Peace and the Public Mind (Nobel lecture); Jun 12, 1935.



See more usage examples of “The force which makes for war does not derive its strength from the interested motives of evil men; it derives its strength from the disinterested motives of good men.”Norman Angell; Peace and the Public Mind (Nobel lecture); Jun 12, 1935.See more usage examples of disinterested in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Those who insist on the dignity of their office show they have not deserved it. -Baltasar Gracian, philosopher and writer (8 Jan 1601-1658)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate