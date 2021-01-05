

promontory



Wilsons Promontory National Park

Wilsons Promontory National Park

Victoria, Australia Photo: Diliff / Wikimedia



promontory PRONUNCIATION: (PROM-uhn-tor-ee, -tree)

MEANING: noun:

1. A point of high land projecting into a body of water.

2. A projecting part of the body, for example, of a bone.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin promontorium, alteration of promunturium, influenced by mons (mountain). Ultimately from the Indo-European root men- (project), which is also the source of menace, mountain, eminent, promenade, demean, amenable, mouth, and minatory . Earliest documented use: 1548.

USAGE:

John Donne; Devotions upon Emergent Occasions; 1624.



See more usage examples of “No man is an Island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main; if a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less, as well as if a promontory were, as well as if a manor of thy friends or of thine own were; any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind; And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; It tolls for thee.”John Donne;; 1624.See more usage examples of promontory in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is our belief that social justice begins at home. We want those who have helped us to produce this great institution and are helping to maintain it to share our prosperity. We want them to have present profits and future prospects. ... Believing as we do, that a division of our earnings between capital and labor is unequal, we have sought a plan of relief suitable for our business. -James Couzens, Ford Motor Company treasurer, announcing the doubling of wages to $5/day on Jan 5, 1914

[The Wall Street Journal said it is "to apply biblical or spiritual principles into a field where they do not belong ... (Ford has) committed economic blunders, if not crimes." Ford actually doubled its profits in two years.]





