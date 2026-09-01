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Sep 1, 2026
This week’s theme
Words made with animal parts

This week’s words
dogleg
stickybeak
stickybeak
The Eavesdropper, 1655
Art: Nicolaes Maes

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stickybeak

PRONUNCIATION:
(STIK-ee-beek)

MEANING:
noun:1. An overly inquisitive person.
 2. An inquisitive look or inspection.
verb intr.:To pry or snoop.

ETYMOLOGY:
From stick, from Old English stician (to pierce or thrust) + beak (slang for a human nose). Earliest documented use: 1914.

NOTES:
If you stick your nose where it doesn’t belong, you might expect to be called a stickynose. English took the more colorful route and gave us stickybeak, using beak as slang for the human nose. Its two crisp k sounds make it doubly satisfying. The term is more common in Australia and New Zealand, but judging by the vocabulary, there is no shortage of nosy people anywhere: English also has nosy parker, prodnose, busybody, quidnunc, and yenta.

USAGE:
“Well, the next day Maureen said she was going over to say hello. To tell you the truth, Mo wanted to have a bit of a stickybeak, curious to see how they were settling in.”
Yasmine Gooneratne; A Change of Skies; Picador Australia; 1991.

“McIntire County was a bona fide mob of stickybeaks putting their noses where they didn’t belong.”
Winter Austin; Sins of the Father; Crimson Romance; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The less a statesman amounts to, the more he loves the flag. -Kin Hubbard, humorist (1 Sep 1868-1930)

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