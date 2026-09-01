

Sep 1, 2026 This week’s theme

Words made with animal parts



This week’s words

dogleg

stickybeak



The Eavesdropper, 1655 Art: Nicolaes Maes

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stickybeak PRONUNCIATION: (STIK-ee-beek)

MEANING: noun: 1. An overly inquisitive person. 2. An inquisitive look or inspection. verb intr.: To pry or snoop.

ETYMOLOGY: From stick, from Old English stician (to pierce or thrust) + beak (slang for a human nose). Earliest documented use: 1914.

NOTES: If you stick your nose where it doesn’t belong, you might expect to be called a stickynose. English took the more colorful route and gave us stickybeak, using beak as slang for the human nose. Its two crisp k sounds make it doubly satisfying. The term is more common in Australia and New Zealand, but judging by the vocabulary, there is no shortage of nosy people anywhere: English also has nosy parker, prodnose , busybody, quidnunc , and yenta

USAGE: “Well, the next day Maureen said she was going over to say hello. To tell you the truth, Mo wanted to have a bit of a stickybeak, curious to see how they were settling in.”

Yasmine Gooneratne; A Change of Skies; Picador Australia; 1991.



“McIntire County was a bona fide mob of stickybeaks putting their noses where they didn’t belong.”

Winter Austin; Sins of the Father; Crimson Romance; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The less a statesman amounts to, the more he loves the flag. -Kin Hubbard, humorist (1 Sep 1868-1930)





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