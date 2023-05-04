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Aug 31, 2026This week’s theme
Words made with animal parts
This week’s words
A dog-leg staircase
Engraving: Andrew Bell
in Encyclopædia Britannica, c. 1797
Previous week’s theme
There’s a word for it
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
A few weeks ago, we featured words with animals hiding inside them. This week, the animal kingdom returns, but only in parts.
Take a leg, a beak, a wing, a claw, and a heart. Stir them into English and let them simmer for a few centuries. The result is this week’s assortment of words for bends, fragility, scrawls, snooping, and cowardice.
Every word this week is made with an animal body part, etymologically speaking. I avoid consuming animal products, but I make an exception for language. No animals were harmed in the making of these words.
Speaking of which, last year, during a trip to India, I met Sonal, the founder and CEO of White Cub, a pioneering vegan food company. She also sent me some White Cub products to try. Sampling her delicious plant-based creations was a memorable reminder that we can leave animals whole and thriving without leaving a hole in the menu.
dogleg
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From dog + leg, alluding to the angular shape of a dog’s hind leg. Earliest documented use: 1671.
NOTES:
Bending it like Beckham is fine, but can you bend it like a dog’s leg? The word dogleg can describe a staircase, a road, or a golf hole with an angled fairway, and more. In traffic engineering, a dogleg intersection is formed by two offset T-junctions. Some doglegs make a second turn and resume a course parallel to the original one, but a single abrupt bend also qualifies.
USAGE:
“Hinton has lived at the outer reaches of machine learning research since an aborted attempt at a carpentry career a half century ago. After that brief dogleg, he came back into line with his illustrious ancestors.”
Craig S. Smith; Geoff Hinton, AI’s Most Famous Researcher, Warns Of ‘Existential Threat’ From AI; Forbes (Jersey City, New Jersey); May 4, 2023.
See more usage examples of dogleg in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When the last tree is cut, the last fish is caught, and the last river is polluted; when to breathe the air is sickening, you will realize, too late, that wealth is not in bank accounts and that you can't eat money. -Alanis Obomsawin, filmmaker (b. 31 Aug 1932)
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