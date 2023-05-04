

Aug 31, 2026 This week’s theme

Words made with animal parts



This week’s words

dogleg



A dog-leg staircase

Engraving: Andrew Bell

in Encyclopædia Britannica, c. 1797

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Trace gamboge home Words made with animal parts A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



A few weeks ago, we featured words with animals hiding inside them. This week, the animal kingdom returns, but only in parts.



Take a leg, a beak, a wing, a claw, and a heart. Stir them into English and let them simmer for a few centuries. The result is this week’s assortment of words for bends, fragility, scrawls, snooping, and cowardice.



Every word this week is made with an animal body part, etymologically speaking. I avoid consuming animal products, but I make an exception for language. No animals were harmed in the making of these words.



Speaking of which, last year, during a trip to India, I met Sonal, the founder and CEO of White Cub, a pioneering vegan food company. She also sent me some White Cub products to try. Sampling her delicious plant-based creations was a memorable reminder that we can leave animals whole and thriving without leaving a hole in the menu. dogleg PRONUNCIATION: (DOG-leg)

MEANING: noun: 1. A sharp bend or turn. 2. Something having a sharp bend. adjective: Having a sharp bend or angle. verb intr.: To bend or turn sharply.

ETYMOLOGY: From dog + leg, alluding to the angular shape of a dog’s hind leg. Earliest documented use: 1671.

NOTES: Bending it like Beckham is fine, but can you bend it like a dog’s leg? The word dogleg can describe a staircase, a road, or a golf hole with an angled fairway, and more. In traffic engineering, a dogleg intersection is formed by two offset T-junctions. Some doglegs make a second turn and resume a course parallel to the original one, but a single abrupt bend also qualifies.

USAGE:

Craig S. Smith; Geoff Hinton, AI’s Most Famous Researcher, Warns Of ‘Existential Threat’ From AI; Forbes (Jersey City, New Jersey); May 4, 2023.



See more usage examples of “Hinton has lived at the outer reaches of machine learning research since an aborted attempt at a carpentry career a half century ago. After that brief dogleg, he came back into line with his illustrious ancestors.”Craig S. Smith; Geoff Hinton, AI’s Most Famous Researcher, Warns Of ‘Existential Threat’ From AI;(Jersey City, New Jersey); May 4, 2023.See more usage examples of dogleg in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When the last tree is cut, the last fish is caught, and the last river is polluted; when to breathe the air is sickening, you will realize, too late, that wealth is not in bank accounts and that you can't eat money. -Alanis Obomsawin, filmmaker (b. 31 Aug 1932)





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