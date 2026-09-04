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Sep 4, 2026This week’s theme
Words made with animal parts
This week’s words
dogleg
stickybeak
moth-wing
griffonage
cowhearted
Lion Coward
Illustration from A Complete Guide to Heraldry
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cowhearted
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Cowardly.
ETYMOLOGY:
From cow, from Old English cu (cow) + heart, from Old English heorte. Earliest documented use: 1660.
NOTES:
Coward contains no cow. It is from Latin cauda (tail). The word may evoke an animal with its tail between its legs or someone turning tail and fleeing. Cowhearted, however, really is cow + hearted, though its meaning was influenced by the similar-sounding coward. In short, coward is all tail and no cow. The cattle may wish to file a moo-tion for defamation.
USAGE:
“Palmering is too cowhearted to accept a challenge.”
Mona Gedney; Murder Most Indiscreet, in Murder at Almack’s; Zebra Books; 2003.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The rightness of a thing isn't determined by the amount of courage it takes. -Mary Renault, novelist (4 Sep 1905-1983)
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