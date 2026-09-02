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Sep 2, 2026This week’s theme
Words made with animal parts
This week’s words
stickybeak
moth-wing
Giant Peacock Moth, 1889
Art: Vincent van Gogh
Wordsmith Games
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
moth-wing
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Fragile or fleeting.
noun: Something fragile or fleeting.
ETYMOLOGY:
From moth, from Old English moththe + wing, from Old Norse vængir, plural of vængr. Earliest documented use: 1823.
USAGE:
“A real moth-wing talent, authentic and alive, however fragile, is manifest in such poems as these.”
Harriet Monroe; Moth Wings; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Nov 1926.
“The map I am making is obsolete, a nautical map from 1573, faded, tea-stained yellow, discolored in places by what looks like the heat of too-close candle flame. The paper is moth wing.”
Michelle Valois; The Portulan Principle; TriQuarterly (Chicago, Illinois); Winter & Spring 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Progressive societies outgrow institutions as children outgrow clothes. -Henry George, economist, journalist, and philosopher (2 Sep 1839-1897)
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