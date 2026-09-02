

Sep 2, 2026 This week’s theme

Words made with animal parts



This week’s words

dogleg

stickybeak

moth-wing



Giant Peacock Moth, 1889 Art: Vincent van Gogh

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moth-wing PRONUNCIATION: (MAWTH-wing)

MEANING: adjective: Fragile or fleeting.

noun: Something fragile or fleeting.

ETYMOLOGY: From moth, from Old English moththe + wing, from Old Norse vængir, plural of vængr. Earliest documented use: 1823.

USAGE: “A real moth-wing talent, authentic and alive, however fragile, is manifest in such poems as these.”

Harriet Monroe; Moth Wings; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Nov 1926.



“The map I am making is obsolete, a nautical map from 1573, faded, tea-stained yellow, discolored in places by what looks like the heat of too-close candle flame. The paper is moth wing.”

Michelle Valois; The Portulan Principle; TriQuarterly (Chicago, Illinois); Winter & Spring 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Progressive societies outgrow institutions as children outgrow clothes. -Henry George, economist, journalist, and philosopher (2 Sep 1839-1897)





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