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Sep 2, 2026
This week’s theme
Words made with animal parts

This week’s words
dogleg
stickybeak
moth-wing
moth-wing
Giant Peacock Moth, 1889
Art: Vincent van Gogh

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moth-wing

PRONUNCIATION:
(MAWTH-wing)

MEANING:
adjective: Fragile or fleeting.
noun: Something fragile or fleeting.

ETYMOLOGY:
From moth, from Old English moththe + wing, from Old Norse vængir, plural of vængr. Earliest documented use: 1823.

USAGE:
“A real moth-wing talent, authentic and alive, however fragile, is manifest in such poems as these.”
Harriet Monroe; Moth Wings; Poetry (Chicago, Illinois); Nov 1926.

“The map I am making is obsolete, a nautical map from 1573, faded, tea-stained yellow, discolored in places by what looks like the heat of too-close candle flame. The paper is moth wing.”
Michelle Valois; The Portulan Principle; TriQuarterly (Chicago, Illinois); Winter & Spring 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Progressive societies outgrow institutions as children outgrow clothes. -Henry George, economist, journalist, and philosopher (2 Sep 1839-1897)

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