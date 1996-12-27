

prodnose PRONUNCIATION: (PROD-nohz)

MEANING: verb intr.: To pry.

noun: A prying person.

ETYMOLOGY: After Prodnose, a pedantic and nosy character, who appeared in the columns of J B Morton in the Daily Express. Earliest documented use: 1954.

NOTES: J B Morton wrote under the pen name Beachcomber. Twenty years before the word appeared in his column, the poet Dylan Thomas wrote in a letter to someone in 1934:

“I want you to think of me today ... singing as loudly as Beachcomber in a world rid of Prodnose.”

USAGE: “The lines between government prodnosing and charitable work become ever more blurred.”

Libby Purves; Charities Must Get Back to Doing Good Works; The Times (London, UK); Dec 23, 2008.



“Now Wallace wants to take this gang of Minnesota prodnoses to the national level.”

Alexander Cockburn; Leave the Press to the Court of Public Opinion; Los Angeles Times; Dec 27, 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Live and let live, be and let be, / Hear and let hear, see and let see, / Sing and let sing, dance and let dance. ... Live and let live and remember this line: / "Your bus'ness is your bus'ness and my bus'ness is mine." -Cole Porter, composer and songwriter (9 Jun 1893-1964)





