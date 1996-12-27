|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Nouns that became verbs
This week's words
showboat
gaslight
degauss
Shakespeare
prodnose
“I Love Malling”
(also, vasing, celloing, wide-stancing, and red-sweatering)
Photo: hojusaram
“letsgreenthiscity”
(alsoletssaveonpunctuation)
Photo: Ade Oshineye
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
prodnose
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To pry.
noun: A prying person.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Prodnose, a pedantic and nosy character, who appeared in the columns of J B Morton in the Daily Express. Earliest documented use: 1954.
NOTES:
J B Morton wrote under the pen name Beachcomber. Twenty years before the word appeared in his column, the poet Dylan Thomas wrote in a letter to someone in 1934:
“I want you to think of me today ... singing as loudly as Beachcomber in a world rid of Prodnose.”
USAGE:
“The lines between government prodnosing and charitable work become ever more blurred.”
Libby Purves; Charities Must Get Back to Doing Good Works; The Times (London, UK); Dec 23, 2008.
“Now Wallace wants to take this gang of Minnesota prodnoses to the national level.”
Alexander Cockburn; Leave the Press to the Court of Public Opinion; Los Angeles Times; Dec 27, 1996.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Live and let live, be and let be, / Hear and let hear, see and let see, / Sing and let sing, dance and let dance. ... Live and let live and remember this line: / "Your bus'ness is your bus'ness and my bus'ness is mine." -Cole Porter, composer and songwriter (9 Jun 1893-1964)
